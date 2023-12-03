Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 502 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $25.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $501.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,763. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $505.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.47.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.