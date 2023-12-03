Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of D traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,664,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,992. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.22%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

