Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $232,454,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 20,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 282,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $81,018,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 172,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,276,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,364,395. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.65. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $834.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,542,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,448 shares of company stock worth $115,370,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.