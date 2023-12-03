Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,995 Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BELFB traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,376. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $715.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BELFB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

