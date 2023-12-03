Granahan Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 294.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,880 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 3.0 %

PLOW stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. 106,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,298. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $144.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 101.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.