Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 1,088,933 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088,933 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hagerty by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hagerty by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 356,937 shares during the period. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty Stock Performance

HGTY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.

About Hagerty

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Hagerty had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

