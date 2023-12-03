88,800 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Bought by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,193. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,525.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,135 shares of company stock valued at $241,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

