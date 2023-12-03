Granahan Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,144,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.81% of Biomerica worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Biomerica by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 974,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth $808,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Biomerica during the 4th quarter worth $1,407,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Biomerica by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica stock remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Friday. 25,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,706. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Biomerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 69.43% and a negative net margin of 114.52%.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

