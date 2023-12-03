Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.71.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,956,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,909. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.05. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $172.85 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

