Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ITW traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.24. The stock had a trading volume of 774,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,235. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.65. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

