Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,393 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 233.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 181.0% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,116,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,872. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.90%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

