Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,262,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $441,452,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,574,000 after purchasing an additional 106,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE COLD opened at $28.71 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

