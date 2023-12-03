Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 8,694 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

