Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $516,000 Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Roblox were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,419,796.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $324,570.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,888,977.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,419,796.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,426 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,180 over the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Trading Up 2.9 %

RBLX stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

