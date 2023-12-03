Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Celanese by 14,015.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,656,000 after buying an additional 9,926,210 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Celanese by 67.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after buying an additional 2,005,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $155,102,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Celanese by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,872,000 after buying an additional 1,035,456 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

