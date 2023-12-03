Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Chubb by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $228.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.39 and a 200 day moving average of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

