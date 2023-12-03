Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8.96 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19,124.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,810,000 after acquiring an additional 986,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $107.16 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 175.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $92.00.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

