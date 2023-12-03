Natixis Trims Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Natixis cut its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Avnet were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $893,700,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

