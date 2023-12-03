Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cintas by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,027,000 after acquiring an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.40.

Cintas Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $558.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $517.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.17. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $559.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.