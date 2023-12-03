Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 18,125 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 60.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,125 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Avnet were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.43 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

