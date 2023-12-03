Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 104,333 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 4.3 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

