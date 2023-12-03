Natixis Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Natixis raised its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $83.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

