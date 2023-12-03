Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,867 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,960,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,937,000 after acquiring an additional 85,595 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,209,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77,099 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,027,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,084,000 after acquiring an additional 72,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,225,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 98,073 shares in the last quarter.

PHYS opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

