Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Lessened by Natixis

Natixis decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Gartner were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 10.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,692,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 71.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 16.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $441.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.97. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $441.82.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.50.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $35,684,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

