Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes $252,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 941,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,934,000 after purchasing an additional 296,726 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 773.7% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,901.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 437,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,666,000 after purchasing an additional 422,586 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.3% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 73,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

STIP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,202. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.29. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

