DRH Investments Inc. Has $17.25 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DRH Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,710 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 14.5% of DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 196,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in CSX by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 548,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 71,658 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 42,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,039,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. 12,861,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,902,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

