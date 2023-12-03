AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,906 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.49. 2,129,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

