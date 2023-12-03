Mangrove Partners Acquires Shares of 5,531,547 Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,531,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,000. Mangrove Partners owned approximately 4.43% of Mereo BioPharma Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,616,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,037,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 602,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 94.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 862,863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,311,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 57,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 72,986.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,103 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MREO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, September 8th.

NASDAQ MREO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,795. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

