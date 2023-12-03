Mangrove Partners Buys Shares of 509,000 Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 509,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.06. 144,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0815 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

