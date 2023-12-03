Mangrove Partners Takes Position in SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC)

Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Corp III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SilverBox Corp III by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Corp III in the 2nd quarter worth $1,038,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Corp III in the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Corp III in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBox Corp III Stock Performance

NYSE SBXC remained flat at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. SilverBox Corp III has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

SilverBox Corp III Company Profile

SilverBox Corp III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, food and agriculture, e-commerce, Internet and retail, financial services, financial technology, media, entertainment and hospitality, business services, software and SaaS, telecommunications services and technology, industrial technology , and infrastructure and energy transition sectors.

