Mangrove Partners Invests $13.37 Million in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 659,546 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $910,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 860,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 98,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $20,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. 3,289,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,689. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $28.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

