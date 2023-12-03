Acala Token (ACA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.85 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $51.30 million and $2.85 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00016684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,546.88 or 1.00049907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010764 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003821 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,566,666 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,566,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06325128 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2,628,584.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.