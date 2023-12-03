Mangrove Partners Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,100 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners owned 1.94% of Burtech Acquisition worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,743,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burtech Acquisition by 1.6% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 906,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Burtech Acquisition by 165.1% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 674,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 419,799 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,540,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

BRKH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,806. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

