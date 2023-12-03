Mangrove Partners Purchases Shares of 207,630 Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO)

Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. Mangrove Partners owned approximately 0.48% of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,192,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 92,794 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,899.9% during the second quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 759,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 413,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 420,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 114,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ACRO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,604. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a business combination target on the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

