Mangrove Partners Acquires New Holdings in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 272,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLME. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Flame Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 140,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 131,044 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLME traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 738. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

