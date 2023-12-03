Mangrove Partners Invests $4.13 Million in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA)

Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 385,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000. Mangrove Partners owned approximately 3.41% of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,585,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,991,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,853,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRCA traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,323. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

