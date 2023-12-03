Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,126 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,610 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,608,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,293,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,980,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.73. 2,610,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,772. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

