Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,193 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 12,806,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,621,362. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

