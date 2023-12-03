Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 49 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,797.50.

Shares of AZO traded up $31.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,641.75. 233,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,583. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,577.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,518.74.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

