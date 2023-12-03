Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 14,236 Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,236 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Psychemedics were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 78,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Psychemedics Stock Performance

Shares of PMD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,142. Psychemedics Co. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics ( NASDAQ:PMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, Fentanyl, and alcohol.

