Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 470 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $3,915,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.74. 696,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

