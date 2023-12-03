Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $1.27 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,066,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 36,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 103,624,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,702,218. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $163.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

