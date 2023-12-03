Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Newmont Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $41.20. 14,179,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,833,526. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,366 shares of company stock worth $1,235,710. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.