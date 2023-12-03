Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 4,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,534,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,292,000 after acquiring an additional 98,732 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 36.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after acquiring an additional 53,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $19.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Outset Medical Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,330. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $285.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.19% and a negative return on equity of 88.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outset Medical

(Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.