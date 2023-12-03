Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $485,000 Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 214.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,641,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,373,000 after buying an additional 9,980,971 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,930,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 90.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,107,000 after buying an additional 1,189,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,743,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 278.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after buying an additional 841,909 shares during the period.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Evolent Health Trading Up 4.1 %

EVH traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. 954,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.43. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.