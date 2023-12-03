Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 103,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,407,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,319 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 52,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 487.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 120,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 99,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,701.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $612,623.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,701.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,107 shares of company stock valued at $364,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,773,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,854. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $660.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

