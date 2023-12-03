Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 289,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.60% of Information Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Information Services Group by 2,322.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
III has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Information Services Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 71,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $213.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $5.87.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.23 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Information Services Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.
Information Services Group Profile
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Information Services Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.