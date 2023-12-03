Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 289,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.60% of Information Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Information Services Group by 2,322.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

III has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Information Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 71,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $213.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $5.87.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.23 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Information Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.