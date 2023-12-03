Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 76 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $190,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2,372.5% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 140,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 134,945 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,458.6% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 64,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 63,490 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.98. 356,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,491. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $253.32.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.