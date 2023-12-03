Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 7,000 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXGN stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.94. 3,498,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $23.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

