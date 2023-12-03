Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,253,000 after acquiring an additional 178,670 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 103.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $71.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.76. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.60. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,368 shares of company stock worth $34,881,453 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.